Employers (NYSE:EIG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

EIG opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Employers has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $498,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Employers by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 16.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

