ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

