Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

