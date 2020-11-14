Entera Bio (ENTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.