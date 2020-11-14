EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

EPR stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.52. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

