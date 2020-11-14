Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $55.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

