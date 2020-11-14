Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Given a C$0.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

ESN opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.49.

About Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

