Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Given a C$0.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
ESN opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.49.
