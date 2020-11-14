Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ETH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

