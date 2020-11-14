EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS YECO opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. EV Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

EV Biologics Company Profile

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

