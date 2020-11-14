Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.51. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eventbrite by 619.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 49.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

