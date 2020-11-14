Evercore ISI Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to In-Line

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.88.

NYSE:WELL opened at $65.57 on Friday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after buying an additional 986,561 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after buying an additional 355,116 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Welltower by 52.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after buying an additional 2,203,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 70.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after buying an additional 1,960,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

