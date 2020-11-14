Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $124.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,317 shares of company stock worth $11,839,135 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

