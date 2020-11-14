Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 119,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 505,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of XOM opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.