Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is First National Bank of Omaha’s 9th Largest Position

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Shares of FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

