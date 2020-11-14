Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%.
NASDAQ FLMN opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $189.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 38.71%.
Falcon Minerals Company Profile
Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.
Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.