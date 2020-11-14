Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $189.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

