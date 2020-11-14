Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. Fangdd Network Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 113.53% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fangdd Network Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

