Financial Comparison: SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) vs. Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunLink Health Systems and Community Health Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunLink Health Systems $47.81 million 0.18 -$1.14 million N/A N/A Community Health Systems $13.21 billion 0.07 -$675.00 million ($0.89) -9.21

SunLink Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community Health Systems.

Volatility and Risk

SunLink Health Systems has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Health Systems has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of SunLink Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Community Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of SunLink Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Community Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SunLink Health Systems and Community Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunLink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Health Systems 0 4 1 0 2.20

Community Health Systems has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.93%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than SunLink Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares SunLink Health Systems and Community Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunLink Health Systems -2.38% -3.18% -1.86% Community Health Systems -1.45% N/A -0.10%

Summary

Community Health Systems beats SunLink Health Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services. This segment also owns unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional and non-institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment products and services, which consist of the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. As of December 31, 2019, it owned or leased 102 hospitals, including 100 general acute care hospitals and two stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 16,240 licensed beds. Community Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

