FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC lowered FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FinecoBank Banca Fineco presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

