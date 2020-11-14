FintruX Network Price Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $188,816.74 and approximately $7.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00078907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00385566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.53 or 0.03353063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00025946 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

