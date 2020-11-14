First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BUSE. ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. First Busey has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.12.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Busey will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in First Busey by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

