First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 1,370 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after buying an additional 9,660,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984,471 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,922,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,587,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,698.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,539,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after buying an additional 2,398,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

