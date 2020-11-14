First National Bank of Omaha Acquires Shares of 3,846 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JJSF. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $161.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.78 and a beta of 0.55. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $189.83.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.