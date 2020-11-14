First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 15.0% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 108,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 32,184 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GVA opened at $22.77 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

