First National Bank of Omaha Has $210,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,957 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

