First National Bank of Omaha Has $240,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 311.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 107.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $325.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $325.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.