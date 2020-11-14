First National Bank of Omaha Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $264.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

