First National Bank of Omaha Has $274,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DOCU shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.71.

DOCU stock opened at $205.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.39. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of -182.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

