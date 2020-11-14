First National Bank of Omaha Has $345,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.