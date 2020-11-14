First National Bank of Omaha Has $422,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $238.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.30 and a 200-day moving average of $213.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

