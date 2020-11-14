First National Bank of Omaha Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Stryker were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stryker by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 3,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Stryker by 24.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 40,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $231.94 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $241.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day moving average is $197.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

