First National Bank of Omaha Has $483,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Tobam grew its position in Conagra Brands by 83,817.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 701,401 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,782,000 after purchasing an additional 674,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 498.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 486,586 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

