First National Bank of Omaha Has $663,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,787 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,950,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after buying an additional 954,777 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after buying an additional 851,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after buying an additional 842,003 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

