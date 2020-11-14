First National Bank of Omaha Has $665,000 Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Masimo were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 272.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 179.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,784,422.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $245.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.49 and its 200-day moving average is $228.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

