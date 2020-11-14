First National Bank of Omaha Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Diodes were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

DIOD opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $158,485.50. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $49,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,554 shares of company stock worth $24,380,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

