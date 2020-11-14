First National Bank of Omaha Has $764,000 Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.11% of CTS worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CTS by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.76.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

