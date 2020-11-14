First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.09% of G-III Apparel Group worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $788.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

