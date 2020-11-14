First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 26.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

