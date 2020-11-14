First National Bank of Omaha Invests $267,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 848,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 320,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 49,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

