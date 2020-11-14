First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after acquiring an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 47.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 8.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Oshkosh stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

