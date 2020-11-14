First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $122.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

