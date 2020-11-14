First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

