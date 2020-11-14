First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 2,907 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.06% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,592.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 52,374 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,653 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

