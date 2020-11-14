First National Bank of Omaha Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $75.89 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

