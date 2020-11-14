First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.