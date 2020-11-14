First National Bank of Omaha Sells 125 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $84.93 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,246.50, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

