First National Bank of Omaha Sells 148 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $186.88 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $194.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

