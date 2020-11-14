First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,978 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fiserv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,568,000 after buying an additional 76,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,177,000 after purchasing an additional 170,138 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.26.

FISV stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

