First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,179 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,567.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.25 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMG opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $88.95.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

