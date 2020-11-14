First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,497 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.5% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 25.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $884,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,594,158.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

