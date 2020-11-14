First National Bank of Omaha Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO opened at $142.97 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.80.

